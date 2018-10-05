ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino sentenced to 8 months in tax case

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Sorrentino found himself in a situation.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Reality TV star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges.

The cast member of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pleaded guilty in January.

Sorrentino was greeted by his castmates on Friday as he arrived at court.
EMBED More News Videos

The cast member of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and is to be sentenced Friday in Newark.


Sorrentino's attorney was seeking probation, while the government wanted him to receive a 14-month term.

Sorrentino's brother, Marc, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Both brothers pleaded guilty in January after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited this spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjersey shoremtvthe situationNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ricky Gervais talks about his fight with Gritty
'Dancing with Stars: Juniors' premiers this Sunday on 6abc
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Show More
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
Ricky Gervais talks about his fight with Gritty
The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
Rowan students, police speak on traffic stop that went viral
Teen killed in shooting at South Phila. gas station identified
More News