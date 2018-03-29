ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video

Are you an SUV mom or a minivan mom?

Apparently this is a hot little battle among mamas and some of our favorite ladies are putting it to a brilliant parody -- in song.

Alicia and Eden from Texas posted an epic dance battle video on their blog called Laughing Moms.

The satire is done to the tune of "Havana" by Camila Cabello.

A sort of "West Side Story" battle with the moms obsessed with their minivans and the moms who apparently are too cool for them and want the souped-up SUV.

Watch the full video below:



