Miss America competition underway in Atlantic City

Miss America competition set to begin: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., September 9, 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
This year's Miss America competition - dubbed Miss America 2.0 - will have no swimsuit competition for the first time, along with a revamped formal wear competition that will include interview questions, bringing the focus to the contestants' social platforms.

In advance of the competition, 6abc's Trish Hartman spoke to a few women who are in Atlantic City for the competition, all of them checking off a bucket list experience and several are former pageant competitors themselves.

The competition starts 9 p.m. Sunday and it will be broadcast on ABC.
