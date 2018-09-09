Miss America competition underway in Atlantic City

This year's Miss America competition - dubbed Miss America 2.0 - will have no swimsuit competition for the first time, along with a revamped formal wear competition that will include interview questions, bringing the focus to the contestants' social platforms.In advance of the competition, 6abc's Trish Hartman spoke to a few women who are in Atlantic City for the competition, all of them checking off a bucket list experience and several are former pageant competitors themselves.The competition starts 9 p.m. Sunday and it will be broadcast on ABC.------