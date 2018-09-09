MISS AMERICA

Miss New York named 2019 Miss America

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss New York crowned Miss America 2019: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., September 9, 2018

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Miss New York has been named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She was chosen Sunday night from among 51 contestants in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition in its 98-year history.

Instead, contestants were asked an onstage interview question by other contestants.

EMBED More News Videos

Miss America competition set to begin: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., September 9, 2018



And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew jersey newsmiss americapageant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISS AMERICA
Countdown to first Miss America pageant without swimsuit competition
Miss America hopefuls show their shoes in Boardwalk parade
Miss America contestants tuning out recent controversy
Wisconsin, Florida earn preliminary Miss America wins
More miss america
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
John Lennon celebrated with release of commemorative stamp
Elton John kicks off farewell tour in Allentown
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence becomes a hurricane, takes aim at US Southeast
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times
Flash flooding overtakes Atlantic City streets
Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
Les Moonves departs CBS as new sexual misconduct allegations emerge
New Castle high school football game ends with a disturbance
House partially collapses in city's Mantua section
2 hospitalized after car hits utility pole in Monroe Township
Show More
Police: Man accidentally shot self while fleeing officers in Delco
Upper Perk H.S. closed next week due to mold, moisture
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
3 men arrested after threatening Atlantic City store employee with gun
Van towing trailer flips onto side, spills contents across I-295
More News