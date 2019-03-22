Arts & Entertainment

'Miss Saigon' cast reveals connection to the show

EMBED <>More Videos

'Miss Saigon' cast reveals connection to the show. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2019.

The legendary musical Miss Saigon opened this week at the Academy of Music with a star-studded cast, amazing music, and a story you'll never forget.

The show tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who meets an American G.I during the Vietnam War.

And the encounter changes both of their lives forever.

We sat down with two members of the ensemble, who say the themes of the show still resonate today.

"It's not just love and war. It's just applicable to today. Everything that is going with refugees, visa topics, survival, children, freedom, hope; it's something you have to see," Matthew Overberg said.

Cast member Jackie Nguyen has a personal connection to the story.

Her mom was a Vietnamese teenager who met an American G.I. when they met and fell in love, got married, and had three children.

"She's seen this production twice and she loves it. She feels really, she doesn't have many words to describe it because it's so overwhelming to her, but one of the words she says a lot is honored," Nguyen said.

Miss Saigon runs through March 31st at the Academy of Music.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkimmel centerentertainmentphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Confirmed, suspected mumps cases reach over 100
Funeral arrangements for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
2 arrests after spa raided in Bryn Mawr
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Three-year-old girl scolds and separates parents for 'gross' kiss
Show More
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Bryce Harper hit 2 home runs while wearing Phillie Phanatic socks
More TOP STORIES News