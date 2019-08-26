Conshohocken producer brings heartwarming film 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' to the big screen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "The Peanut Butter Falcon," in theaters now, is the story of a man named Zak with down syndrome who breaks out of a nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler.The film's producer, Aaron Scotti, is Montgomery County native."Hopefully, like me, it's going to change your life," he said. "Even in a small way, just take an hour and a half to remember who we are as human beings, you know. It's going to open your heart, it's going to break your heart."Scotti grew up in Conshohocken and after one semester at Montgomery Community College, he went to New York City to pursue his acting dream.He ended up as a producer on this project, which he calls emotional and authentic."The Peanut Butter Falcon" stars Shia LaBeouf as the outlaw who becomes Zak's coach and ally. Scotti says the cast and crew truly became a family.Being home to promote the film has been a true "full circle" moment for Scotti."I woke up in my bed this morning and I was thinking wow I remember, you know - go back to your 17-year-old self and tell him what you're about to do this week and that was really cool. Talk to your 17-year-old self, he'd be doing backflips - he wouldn't even believe you," said Scotti.The film is being called an emotional, modern day Huck Finn Odyssey."The Peanut Butter Falcon" now playing at in theaters nationwide.