Arts & Entertainment

Morey's Piers named 'Park of the Year'

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family favorite at the Jersey Shore is celebrating a top honor.

Morey's Piers in Wildwood was named "Park of the Year" by Amusement Today magazine.



This is not the first time Morey's has been recognized by the magazine.

It received the Golden Ticket Award for "Best Seaside Park" in 2015.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania was named the "Best Family Park."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwildwoodn.j. newsentertainmentjersey shoreamusement park
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate discarded mail found on Philadelphia road
Teachers' union calling for asbestos, lead removal in all Philly schools
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
Search on for gunmen after drive-by shooting in Tinicum Township
Police: Woman killed in shooting likely an innocent bystander
On 9/11, Philadelphia police officer, community vows to 'never forget'
New Jersey family on safari gets up close and personal with cheetah
Show More
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today
Stage set for 3rd Democratic debate in Texas
Lyft provides some PHA residents with affordable rides to the grocery store
More TOP STORIES News