Morey's Piers named 'Park of the Year'

PUBLISHER’S PICK, PARK OF THE YEAR: Gary Slade presents his Publisher’s Pick for PARK OF THE YEAR to Morey’s Piers. The park is currently celebrating their 50th anniversary season. #GTA2019 #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/yO0Hd2WPcX — Amusement Today (@amusementtoday) September 8, 2019

BEST FAMILY PARK: The first-ever Golden Ticket for BEST FAMILY PARK is awarded to Dutch Wonderland. The park’s Director of Marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg accepts the award. #GTA2019 #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/Z1H2xlUHeI — Amusement Today (@amusementtoday) September 8, 2019

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family favorite at the Jersey Shore is celebrating a top honor.Morey's Piers in Wildwood was named "Park of the Year" by Amusement Today magazine.This is not the first time Morey's has been recognized by the magazine.It received the Golden Ticket Award for "Best Seaside Park" in 2015.Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania was named the "Best Family Park."