Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Yuh-Jung Youn make history and other memorable moments from 93rd Academy Awards

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10547842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. She claimed the Oscar for best supporting actress Sunday night for her performance in "Minari" as a grandmother who moves from South Korea to live with her daughter's farming family in Arkansas.