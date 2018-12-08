U.S. & WORLD

MoviePass announces new pricing plan for the new year

MoviePass has announced new pricing plans for the new year.

The movie subscription service says that beginning next month, it will offer three plans that members can choose from.

The plans range from $10 a month to $20 a month that allows you to see films in IMAX and 3D.

You are still limited to three films a month, but have more choices, depending on the service package you choose.

