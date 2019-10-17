Arts & Entertainment

'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical headed to Broadway

"Mrs. Doubtfire" is heading to Broadway.

The beloved 1993 film, starring the late Robin Williams, is being adapted into a musical called "Mrs. Doubtfire: She's a New Musical, Dearie."

Rob McClure will take on the role of the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as an elderly female nanny to spend more time with his kids.

The San Francisco home that was the setting for the movie is still a big tourist attraction.

The musical will make its world premiere in Seattle this Fall before going to Broadway in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Video shows acid leak inside Philly refinery, then explosion
State shuts down rides after child dies at NJ harvest festival
Hiker who vanished along Appalachian Trail found dead
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
Large tree comes crashing down during high winds in Bucks County
Mumps outbreak reported at Delaware Co. school district
Show More
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
17-year-old charged in shooting outside high school football game
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
More TOP STORIES News