Music events worth seeking out in Philly this week

By Hoodline
If you want to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From gospel to hip-hop, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul: St. Thomas Choir





First up, public radio station WXPN is sponsoring a free performance of the St. Thomas Gospel Choir. The choir of the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas consists of 60 musicians and singers. It has performed both nationally and internationally and has numerous recordings to its name.

This event is part of WXPN's Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul project, which seeks to explore the roots of gospel and its influence on secular popular music through live performances, a radio documentary series and its media-rich website.

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Marjan Farsad live in Philadelphia





Next, Iranian singer Marjan Farsad will be appearing at International House's Ibrahim Theater. She will perform songs from her latest album, "Blue Flowers," along with new songs and arrangements accompanied by animations created by Farsad herself. Tickets are general admission, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Ibrahim Theater, International House, 3701 Chestnut St.
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blockhead with Yppah and Arms and Sleepers





The hip-hop DJ and music producer known as Blockhead (born Tony Simon) is bringing his fall tour to Philadelphia. Best known for his work with Aesop Rock and for albums released on the Ninja Tune label, Blockhead's latest album, "Hermit Kingdom," was released earlier this year. He'll be appearing at Silk City with label mates Yppah, plus Arms and Sleepers.

When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.- Monday, Oct. 22, 1 a.m.
Where: Silk City, 435 Spring Garden St.
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jazz at South





Finally, for nearly half off the regular price, South Restaurant is offering entry to its upcoming Jazz at South event. New York native Bob Baldwin will perform. He is a jazz artist, composer, keyboardist, producer, arranger, radio host and author, and has recorded contemporary jazz tributes to Michael Jackson and Thom Bell. South Restaurant's food menu showcases the diversity of Southern American cuisine, and it will be serving cocktails, beer and wine.

When: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m.
Where: South Restaurant, 600 N. Broad St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
