Musikfest 2019 announces first 3 headlining acts

Musikfest 2019 is about 8 months away, but organizers have already released information on three of the headlining acts.On Thursday, organizers announced Grammy-winning country trio Lady Antebellum will return to Musikfest in Bethlehem on August 4th.Tickets start at $64 dollars and go on sale next week.Earlier this month concert organizers announced two other headlining acts.The Chainsmokers will hit the stage August 2nd and on August 6th you can catch Train and the Goo Goo Dolls.