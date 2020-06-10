Musikfest 2020 moves online due to COVID-19, will include 80 performers

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The organizers of Musikfest announced Wednesday that the annual event will move online amid the ongoing efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 80 performers and 30 partners will be part of Musikfest 2020, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 9. The online event will be free.
According to a press release, the 2020 Musikfest will include 40 all-new, exclusive concerts shown via Musikfest.org as part of Virtual Musikfest, 40 performances by bands airing live from the Service Electric TV studios and an on-site food and beverage experience at SteelStacks that will include at least 10 Musikfest favorite food vendors.
"So many people have been asking about the status of Musikfest 2020 over the past several weeks, and for that we are so appreciative," said Kassie Hilgert, President & CEO of ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that presents Musikfest. "The reality, however, is that the focus since mid-March needed to be on the pandemic and those working on the front lines. The health of everyone, including our patrons, performers, artists, volunteers, vendors and staff, has always been and will continue to be our number-one concern in all of this. During this time of crisis, we feel it is particularly important to keep our community connected through music and the arts, as well as to support our local musicians, artists and vendors, the vast majority of whom are reeling since this pandemic has decimated the live music and events industry.
"We are working closely with the City of Bethlehem on Musikfest 2020 planning and we will look to add in-person elements on the SteelStacks campus at the appropriate time, following all safe social distancing guidelines and health and safety regulations enacted by the city and the state. While we can't yet predict or announce what those in-person events might look like, rest assured they will be reflective of the traditions and celebrations people have come to cherish about Musikfest."
All Wind Creek Steel Stage main stage performances, with the exception of The National, have been postponed. The Darius Rucker show has been rescheduled to Aug. 7, 2021, while the Kelsea Ballerini concert will now take place Aug. 12, 2021.
6abc is a media sponsor of Musikfest 2020.
ONLINE: Musikfest.org
