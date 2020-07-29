BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Musikfest 2020 kicks off this Friday, July 31, and organizers have found a way to bring some of the shows live to fans right at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,
Most of the 100 shows will be live-streaming and televised during the 10-day festival. We now know that five live concerts will take place as part of their outdoor dining experience.
They will accommodate up to 250 people in front of the ArtsQuest Center, with tables of four people in the same party.
Some other staples will also remain, even as they pivot in the pandemic.
"It's going to conclude, just like every Musikfest, with a live fireworks display taking place at 10 o'clock on Sunday, August 9," says organizer Mark Demko. "We're very excited, but obviously things are different this year. Everything is built around safe social distancing and mask wearing, but we're really excited that we could do this at all this year. Originally, it was looking like we weren't going to be able to have any in-person elements."
They're also bringing in their top 10 food vendors.
They didn't want this year to go by without opening the SteelStacks, which normally draws more than a million people to Bethlehem each summer.
Musikfest runs July 31 to August 9.
Musikfest 2020 kicks off this Friday: Everything you should know
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More