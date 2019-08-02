Arts & Entertainment

Musikfest kicks off 11 days of music, food and fun

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Musikfest kicked off the annual eleven-day festival with a preview concert Thursday night featuring Earth, Wind & Fire.

The festival officially opens at 5p.m. Friday. The free event - except for musical acts on the main stage - draws crowds anywhere from 900,000 to 1.2 million people depending on the weather.

It is America's largest free-admission event.

The City of Bethlehem plays host to the festival in its 36th year. Action News is proud to continue as the media sponsor for the 15th year in a row.

It's 11 great nights of entertainment and fun featuring the biggest acts in the music industry.



Four hundred artists from 27 states and five countries will perform on various stages. The Chainsmokers are set to open on the main stage Friday at 5 p.m.



In addition to the music and food vendors there is an arcade this year and an art exhibit, "Prismatica," a traveling art installation composed of 50 pivoting prisms. Also new this year, The Zinzenplatz will be the general locale for Prismatica and other featured acts.

Musikfest 2019 announces first 3 headlining acts: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on November 29, 2018.



Due to the heat organizers do have plenty of areas with water and shade and medics on hand as well.

For more information, visit MusikFest.org
