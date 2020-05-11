Narberth native Louis Knight advances to Top 7 on 'American Idol'

american idol

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Narberth, Pennsylvania's Louis Knight has advanced to the top 7 of American Idol.

Knight wowed America on Sunday night with a Disney classic right from his backyard.

Proud mom, Amanda, says there was no better gift on Mother's Day than learning that America is voting to help Louis achieve his dream.

"I feel like one of the most fortunate mothers on the Earth today," said Amanda.

On Disney night, Louis slowed things down with a powerful rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from 'The Lion King" performed from his backyard.

"I love Elton John and I love the Lion King, it's my favorite Disney film," Knight told Action News.

The performance was a hit with the judges, too.

"You've got the stroke. Just lean forward my friend and enjoy this ride," said Lionel Richie.

But what would Mother's Day be without a special tribute. Knight came prepared with a classic tune close to his mother's heart, playing "You've Got a Friend" by Carole King and James Taylor.

The tears soon followed.

"I cried and my mom cried, that was really a beautiful moment and being able to sing 'You've Got a Friend,' my mom's favorite song, and kind of share this moment with her was very special," said Knight.

Mom's request this special day?

"Philly, you've got him here so far, so can you please vote for Louis Knight, to get him into the final Top 5!" she said.
