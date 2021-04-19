Narberth's Louis Knight gets second chance at Top 10 on American Idol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They're calling it the second chance of a lifetime.
Monday will be a game-changing episode of American Idol.
Ten contestants from last year will face off for one spot in this year's top 10.
Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter Louis Knight from Narberth will finally get a chance to take to that famous Idol stage, after last season ended virtually, with contestants performing from home.
His second shot is up to us and our votes!
"I am on here to fight for this spot. I really am," Knight says.
I've been working so so hard throughout this year in this pandemic and trying to trying to take every lesson that I learned from my American Idol journey last year."
Tonight he's performing an original love song called "Maybe That."
You'll remember Louis first earned a golden ticket with his original song "Change."
He gets to sing for the judges again, face to face, but this time he will be on the Idol stage with a whole production crew and the band playing his music.
"That meant everything to me in this world," Louis says about the band complementing his music. "That was honestly the coolest thing to ever happen."
Voting starts at the beginning of the episode and lasts a whole week.
