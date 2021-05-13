ABC Primetime

Nathan Fillion talks about season 3's dramatic finale of 'The Rookie' on ABC

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Nathan Fillion talks about season 3's dramatic finale of 'The Rookie'

NEW YORK -- Season three of ABC's "The Rookie" is coming to a dramatic ending that fans won't see coming, at least according to its star.

Nathan Fillion, who plays Officer John Nolan, says that the bitter drug cartel involving La Fiera has been getting deeper and more serious as lines have been crossed and people have been killed.

"I don't think it's going to end the way people think it's going to end," Fillion said. "The stakes have been very high; the stakes are going to go up from there."

Also, Emily Deschanel of "Bones" is playing John's ex-wife Sarah in a guest-starring role.

"Back when we were doing our respective shows, 'Castle' and 'Bones,' Emily and I presented an award together, I want to say the Emmys, what a lovely, lovely, lady, what an incredibly talented actress. I'd been looking forward to working with her for years and we finally got to do it and in a role where we will more than likely get to see her again," Fillion said. "I can't tell you how excited I am."

This season of "The Rookie" was 14 episodes instead of 20 like in seasons 1 and 2 due to the pandemic, but Fillion says it was packed with plenty of story.

"People come first, the show comes next, and that allowed us to be safe enough to work through a pandemic, I'm not going to lie to you, it was scary, it was scary for all of us," Fillion said. "Tedious protocols and frequent testing, people taking care of each other allowed us to pull out 14 episodes and it could have been 10."

Fillion says he's hoping to bring more action and drama to season 4 of the show, but time will tell.

You can watch the season 3 finale of "The Rookie" on Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. EDT.



ALSO READ: Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
'Grey's Anatomy' is coming back for season 18
Big Bird talks about 'Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days'
Lecy Goranson talks about Becky's struggles on 'The Conners'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden talks COVID response after new CDC mask guidance | LIVE
Philly's health commissioner resigns for disposal of MOVE bombing remains
Fire that destroyed Philly church was intentionally set, 20K reward offered: ATF
Phillies increasing seating capacity; full stadium & tailgating to return
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Trio works to revitalize urban neighborhoods with a focus on equity
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
Show More
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
AccuWeather: Spring Beauty And Finally Turning Milder
Mt. Airy native aims to launch three-story community space for artists
More TOP STORIES News