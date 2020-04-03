earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
22 Days of Earth-Friendly Challenges
Electric cars are contributing to a cleaner, Eco-friendly world
Preserving New Jersey's precious land for 60 years
Local soap companies that are good for you and the earth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents told to wear masks; coronavirus death toll tops 100
COVID-19 in Philly: 26 deaths, city suggests cloth masks for public
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
NJ coronavirus death toll rises to 646; total cases approach 30,000
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Show More
New Jersey woman returns home after COVID-19 strands her in Peru
Del. troopers can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during pandemic
Caterer in West Philadelphia provides free meals to local hospitals
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
More TOP STORIES News