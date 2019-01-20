ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix sees big increase in subscribers

Netflix sees big increase in subscribers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

It appears that more and more people are flocking to streaming services.

Netflix says it now has 139 million paying subscribers.

Nearly 9 million were added in the last three months of last years.

The streaming giant made the announcement just days after it revealed that it would raise the monthly fees by one or two dollars per month.

Netflix says the price hike would help pay for programming.

