NETFLIX

Netflix to give 3 films an exclusive run in theaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," the Coen brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and "Bird Box" will play in theaters. (Netflix via AP)

Netflix will give three films an exclusive run in theaters before making them available on its streaming service.

Up until now, Netflix has steadfastly insisted on releasing films in theaters only simultaneously with their streaming premiere. Netflix's major pivot will give a handful of its most anticipated movies a stand-alone run in a relatively small number of theaters. Major chains still refuse to screen films that don't adhere to an exclusive 90-day window.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," the Coen brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller "Bird Box" will play in theaters for one to three weeks before premiering on Netflix.

The move could aid the Oscar aspirations of "Buster Scruggs" and, in particular, "Roma," which critics have hailed as one of the year's best.
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixmovie theatermovie newsmoviesmovie premiere
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Netflix removing online review system
Netflix reportedly looking to buy cinemas to screen original movies
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Netflix accused of bribing kids to binge with collectible 'patches'
Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
4 must-see performances and arts events in Philadelphia this weekend
6abc's Walnut Street Theatre "Matilda" Sweepstakes Rules
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over
Racially-charged posters removed at University of Delaware
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play
Rowan University's Special Olympics to receive big honors
Show More
Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
Surprise party for girl who was burned by bus bully
Temple students wake up to vandalized cars in North Phila.
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
400 pound bear shows up on Pa. man's home security video
More News