Never before seen footage to be released in new Beatles documentary

Never before seen footage to be released in new Beatles documentary.

Never before seen footage from the Beatles is being put together for a new documentary on the Fab Four.

It's been 50 years since the group's final performance on that London rooftop.

"Lord of the Rings" filmmaker Peter Jackson is behind the documentary.

It's based on 55 hours of never-released, in-studio footage that was shot for the film "Let It Be."

Jackson says he plans to use restoration techniques on the film.

No release date has been announced.

