New axe-throwing spot Mazhu Axes now open in Bustleton

Want to try your hand at throwing axes? A new business is here to help. Located at 9806 Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton, the fresh arrival is called Mazhu Axes.
The National Axe Federation notes that urban axe throwing is on the rise with an estimated 20 million axes thrown to date, according to NBC News. At Mazhu Axes, first timers and veteran axe-throwers are welcome, and a coach will guide you through the activity. Other activities include a pool table, shuffleboard and more. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, beer and wine.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Jaison K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 15, wrote, "The hosts were excellent and made sure we were taken care of. The instructor explained everything well and electronic scoring is very neat."
B K. added, "I was a little intimidated as this was my first time, but the staff here was extremely friendly and knowledgeable."
Mazhu Axes is open during walk-in hours from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday. Reservation hours vary.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
entertainmentHoodline