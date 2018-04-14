ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Jersey Governor hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductee

Wayne Parry
TRENTON, N.J. --
It's "Bon Jovi Day" in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the declaration Saturday, hours before the platinum-selling New Jersey band was to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cleveland.

The Democratic governor hailed the band as "one of the most famous, enduring rock bands of all time."

Led by Sayreville native Jon Bon Jovi, the band released its first album in 1984 and has recorded classic rock anthems including "You Give Love A Bad Name," ''Livin' On A Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive."

Bon Jovi will be inducted along with Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and others.

