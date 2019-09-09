Arts & Entertainment

New pogo stick Guinness world record set on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK -- They've done it again -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is once again in the world record books.

Pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumped over four cars outside the studio during Monday's show, earning him the record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick.

He had to bounce once in between each car to set the new Guinness world record and even broke his own previous record set in 2017.

The feat marked the beginning of a week filled with Guinness world record attempts on "Live," including an attempt to dance into the record books by surpassing the mark for most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrecordlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Show More
Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win
Jackson's TDs burn Skins as Eagles rally for win
Philadelphia police search for suspect in attempted abduction
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Firefighters pull man from Abington house fire
More TOP STORIES News