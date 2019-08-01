selena

New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former Corpus Christi neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A new mural of slain Tejano star Selena now graces a Texas neighborhood where she lived.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the mural unveiled Tuesday in Corpus Christi's Molina neighborhood has three watercolor images of the Grammy-winning singer who was shot in 1995. A former president of Selena's fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.

The original mural had Selena's portrait and the words "Always in our Hearts." That work was done by some students and art teacher Dicky Valdez shortly after Selena's death. But the mural showed signs of wear by last year.

Selena's relatives paid for the new mural, by New York artist San Singuenza.

It says, "The goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will."

MORE SELENA: NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd
EMBED More News Videos

New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcorpus christitexas newssocietymusic newsu.s. & worldmural artsselena
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SELENA
Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of L.A. in 2020
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
Get schooled in Selena with this new college course
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee
7 Philly police officers resign over offensive Facebook posts
Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
Abandoned baby expected to be released from hospital
For the second time in two years, they survived a mass shooting
Temple accepts dozens of medical residents from Hahnemann
Show More
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
Man dies following police-involved shooting in Allentown
Teen won't get entire amount of Fortnite World Cup winnings
6 year old sells lemonade to raise funds for sickly police dog
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
More TOP STORIES News