New Star Wars series to premiere on Disney Channel

New Star Wars series to premiere on Disney Channel. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

A new Star Wars series enters the universe this weekend.

It's called "Star Wars Resistance."

The animated series features Christopher Sean as a young pilot.

It also has fan favorites from other Star Wars films, such as Poe, Captain Phasma and BB8.

The show premieres Sunday night at 10 p.m. on the Disney Channel.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

------

