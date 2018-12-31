HOLIDAY

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.

Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew year's evefireworksnew year's eve eventu.s. & worldbuzzworthynew year's dayholiday
HOLIDAY
Fireworks light up the sky over the Delaware River
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Safety hazards to be aware of when taking down your holiday decorations
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
3 visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week
The 3 best movies screening around Reading this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Chicago
Fireworks light up the sky over the Delaware River
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley
Hazmat in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
Mummers put finishing touches on New Year's parade strut
AccuWeather: Wet New Year's Eve; Warm and Windy New Year's Day
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Show More
3 firefighters hurt battling church blaze in Dover
Intern killed by lion had a passion for working with animals
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
More News