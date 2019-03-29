Arts & Entertainment

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after marrying girlfriend Erika Koike

Actor Nicolas Cage poses at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, 2018 (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Actor Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment just four days after marrying his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Cage and makeup artist Erika Koike received their marriage license on Saturday.

However, the 55-year-old actor submitted an application for annulment on Thursday.

It is unclear how long the two have been dating.

Cage has been married three other times, first to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

He was also married to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage and Kim have a 13-year-old son, Kal-El. Cage also has a 28-year-old son, Weston, with his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcelebrity weddingswedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DA: Woman killed in Radnor Twp. Wawa was mother of suspect's child
South Jersey boy with cerebral palsy throws Opening Day first pitch
One lane open on I-76 WB after truck crash, EB crash clear
Driver crashes through front of Hatboro salon
Fatal car crash closes portion of Route 41 in Chester County
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today
Temple holds second Mumps vaccine clinic
Show More
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
California couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Allergy sufferer's nightmare: Helicopter stirs up cloud of pollen
More TOP STORIES News