Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married in surprise wedding

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.
Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins."
Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector pic.twitter.com/aPsx03PvtT— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) August 31, 2020
"I got a whole Wife," Betts wrote in her own caption.
The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.
"#PlotTwist," she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.
Nash's divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.
Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series "Reno 911," "Never Have I Ever" and "Claws."