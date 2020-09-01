Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married in surprise wedding

LOS ANGELES -- Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins.""I got a whole Wife," Betts wrote in her own caption.The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before."#PlotTwist," she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.Nash's divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series "Reno 911," "Never Have I Ever" and "Claws."