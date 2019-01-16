ENTERTAINMENT

N.J. teen Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. teen cast in 'West Side Story.' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2019.

LOS ANGELES --
Steven Spielberg has cast an unknown 17-year-old from New Jersey to play Maria in his remake of "West Side Story."

Deadline first reported Monday the director picked Rachel Zegler after auditioning more than 30,000 hopefuls.

The high school student from Clifton posted photos of herself and other cast members on Instagram as she expressed her gratitude. She says she never could imagine she'd get the role after playing Maria onstage a few summers ago.



Zegler wrote, "As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like Maria are so important."

Ansel Elgort has been cast as her love interest in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical that retells "Romeo and Juliet" with New York street gangs.

Filming is set for this summer.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentteenagermovie newssteven spielberg
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
The Roots headline Gov. Wolf's inauguration ball
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
AJ Michalka: Barry from 'The Goldbergs' to be on 'Schooled'
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Follwed By Arctic Air
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
Show More
The Roots headline Gov. Wolf's inauguration ball
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before train hits
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian during snowstorm in Fishtown
People for People Charter School closed Wednesday
More News