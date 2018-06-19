ENTERTAINMENT

No arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

No motive, arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By KELLI KENNEDY
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. --
Investigators in Florida say they have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Sheriff's public information officer Keyla Concepcion said XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory. Concepcion says he was in a black BMW i8 and preparing to leave before 4 p.m. when two armed suspects approached him. She says at least one of them fired, and then both fled in a dark SUV.

XXXTentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' but was facing trial on charges he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

------

