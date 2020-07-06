Arts & Entertainment

UK says no quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'Mission Impossible 7'

UNITED KINGDOM -- Despite quarantine requirements in the United Kingdom, the show will go on for the film Mission Impossible 7.

Leading actor Tom Cruise and other crew members were granted exemptions and won't have to go into isolation when production resumes.

Shooting on the film was suspended back in February due to COVID-19.

The British government is set to unveil more guidelines this week, and there's no official word on exactly when production will resume.

