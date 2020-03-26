entertainment

During COVID-19, Norristown theater brings the arts to your home

By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Right now, theatrical stages are dark and people may be at home craving the magic and joy of the arts.

A Montgomery County theater is now bringing it all to you - at home.

The goal? Keep audiences engaged and keep artists employed.

"Even though we can't all gather under the same roof it felt really important to still give people access to the arts," says Nell Bang-Jensen, the artistic director of Theatre Horizon in Norristown. " We wanted to give people ways to heal, to build empathy and to see what we can do for each other. It's a time we need it more than ever."

Theatre Horizon says the idea is to bring families together in a fun and creative way.

They know people are looking for fun and fresh activities, so they are offering lessons and behind the scenes sessions for theater lovers of all ages.

"We have everything from a teaching artist teaching a kids yoga class to an actor doing a tutorial in stage makeup, to someone teaching a musical theater dance class," Bang-Jensen says. "It's a way to keep artists employed during these difficult times and also to serve our audiences."

They call it Horizon at Home on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorristown boroughentertainmenttheater
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies from COVID-19
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
American Idol halts production, but show goes on for Narberth singer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor: Philly ends talks with owner of fmr. Hahnemann hospital
Construction still going amid governor's requirement to shut down
1,687 coronavirus cases in Pa., 16 deaths
New Jersey coronavirus deaths, unemployment make big jumps
3 patients from NJ nursing home dead after testing positive for COVID-19
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Philabundance temporarily closing due to COVID-19 contact
Show More
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Delaware reports first coronavirus-related death
Philly students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals
Local disinfectant company has COVID-19 cleaning advice
More TOP STORIES News