PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Indoor dining is on hold and local restaurants have been doing what they can to stay open, offering takeout and delivery options as well as outdoor dining.
Northern Liberties announced it's closing down a major strip to cars, allowing restaurants to spread out for a night and do more much-needed business.
It's also a chance to give customers more space and more freedom from traffic.
They're calling it Easy StrEATS.
"It's an opportunity for people to come out by bike, to walk, to stroll and explore Northern Liberties and to enjoy expanded outdoor dining," says Kris Kennedy, the executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.
Next Saturday, July 11, 2nd Street, from Germantown to Spring Garden, will be closed off to cars.
Roughly 20 eateries in Northern Liberties will be able to extend their seating capacity into the street.
They want to be clear that this isn't a party or a festival, just a chance for more distanced dining.
"It's definitely a learning curve for everybody to get it right and make sure it's safe and doesn't recreate a festival environment," Kennedy says. "If there's sufficient social distancing, we hope can repeat it for weekends throughout the summer."
East Passyunk is also doing this. They are calling it Open on the Ave.
That's happening next weekend, July 10-12.
Northern Liberties to close 2nd Street next Saturday for expanded outdoor dining
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More