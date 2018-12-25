On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at @LAPDHQ who have been working with us to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber’s 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza. #DetectiveJohnMclean #YesItsAChristmasMovie pic.twitter.com/qOEgD1Lqt3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 24, 2018

On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at @NYPDnews for their continued partnership-they’ll always be more than welcome to follow in McClane’s footsteps & come to the (better) coast & have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho. #YesItsAChristmasMovie pic.twitter.com/yAKpZK7eIa — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 24, 2018

The New York and Los Angeles police departments poked some fun at their perceived rivalry and waded into a hotly contested debate: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?It began when the NYPD tweeted Monday that they'd been working with LAPD "to protect Christmas since Hans Gruber's 1988 attack on Nakatomi Plaza" with the hashtag, #YesItsAChristmasMovie.The debate over whether the Bruce Willis blockbuster is a Christmas movie has emerged in recent years.Set on Christmas Eve, the movie follows NYPD Detective John McClane as he singlehandedly stops a group of terrorists led by Gruber (Alan Rickman) in Los Angeles.The LAPD tweeted back that the NYPD will always be welcome to follow McClane "and come to the (better) coast and have a party. Yippie Ki Yay & ho ho ho."-----