Anyone up for some 'Office Rock?' Matt O'Donnell wants to hear from you!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is time to make "office rock" a thing to ease into the weekend!

Matt O'Donnell joined Matt Schultz and Tim Williams at iHeartRadio's Bala Cynwyd studios on a Friday to jam out some classic rock and 90's alternative favorites.



Matt, Matt and Tim share a love of music, a love of Friday mornings and a love of shaking off their stresses and anxieties on stage, if only for a handful of people.

If you work at a local company that enjoys a little office rock, whether on Fridays, Thursdays or Mondays, share a picture or video with us by going to 6abc.com/share.

For some inspiration, here are some of the songs we covered:

"American Girl"
"Boys of Summer"
"Everlong"
"My Name is Jonas"
"Say it Ain't So"
Let's rock!

