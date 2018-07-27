ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

On a budget? Here's 3 admission-free to-do's in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Darren Nunis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-friendly ways to spend your time?

From a vegan market to a car show and street festival, we've got three solid admission-free activities that'll keep you busy this weekend.
---

Philly Vegan Pop Flea: The Power of Color Market





Meet and support business owners of color at Philly Vegan Pop Flea's The Power of Color Market. The community market will feature an array of vegan and veg-friendly businesses owned and operated by persons of color based in Philadelphia. You'll find snacks by 7 Fruits Raw Treats, jewelry by Aisha Likes It, bath and body products by Sealed With a Kiss and much more.

When: Saturday, July 28, 12-4 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival





Peruse classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles at the 13th Annual Car Show & Street Festival on East Passyunk Avenue. Visitors will also enjoy a craft show at The Singing Fountain, live performances and DJ sets on every block, a bounce house and other entertainment for children, a lineup of food trucks and $5 specials at participating restaurants along the avenue.

When: Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Extra Credit: Global Art and Other Myths at the Institute of Contemporary Art





This Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Contemporary Art continues its educational series for members of the public with an investigation of global art. The two-hour workshop will explore the varying definitions of global art, whether it defines a current aesthetic moment, and which histories are left out or erased as institutions attempt to think globally about art.

When: Sunday, July 29, 12-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
