On a budget? Here's 3 admission-free to-do's in Philadelphia this weekend

Philly Vegan Pop Flea: The Power of Color Market

East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

Extra Credit: Global Art and Other Myths at the Institute of Contemporary Art

Looking for wallet-friendly ways to spend your time?From a vegan market to a car show and street festival, we've got three solid admission-free activities that'll keep you busy this weekend.---Meet and support business owners of color at Philly Vegan Pop Flea's The Power of Color Market. The community market will feature an array of vegan and veg-friendly businesses owned and operated by persons of color based in Philadelphia. You'll find snacks by 7 Fruits Raw Treats, jewelry by Aisha Likes It, bath and body products by Sealed With a Kiss and much more.Saturday, July 28, 12-4 p.m.Peruse classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles at the 13th Annual Car Show & Street Festival on East Passyunk Avenue. Visitors will also enjoy a craft show at The Singing Fountain, live performances and DJ sets on every block, a bounce house and other entertainment for children, a lineup of food trucks and $5 specials at participating restaurants along the avenue.Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.This Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Contemporary Art continues its educational series for members of the public with an investigation of global art. The two-hour workshop will explore the varying definitions of global art, whether it defines a current aesthetic moment, and which histories are left out or erased as institutions attempt to think globally about art.Sunday, July 29, 12-2 p.m.