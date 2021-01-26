On The Red Carpet showcases best of Disney+, Freeform, FX and more

From drive-in premieres to virtual interviews, awards season is definitely different this year. To celebrate, On The Red Carpet is showcasing the best shows from Disney+, Freeform and FX Networks and hit movies that have released in the last year.While some shows have already announced their nominees, the Oscar nominations won't be revealed until March 15. The 2021 Gotham Independent Film Awards have already been announced with "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloé Zhao, topping the winners' list."The Personal History of David Copperfield," based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens, is another frontrunner for awards season. The comedy-drama stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.Some of the best films this year are animated, including Disney-Pixar's "Onward" and "Soul." Both are streaming on Disney+, along with "The One and Only Ivan" and "Hamilton." The smash-hit movie-musical has already nabbed a nomination for Best Directed Film for Television at the Critics' Choice Awards."The Mandalorian" soared to the top of streaming ratings with a big surprise at the end of season 2. The Star Wars series has already scored a nod for Best Drama Series at the Critics' Choice Awards and was named one of the top 10 television programs of the year by the American Film Institute.On television, Freeform is making waves with its hit shows "Grown-ish," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" and "Good Trouble," all of which tackle social issues through the eyes of teenagers and young adults.Pamela Adlon joins ABC7's George Pennacchio to talk about "Better Things," a show on FX with its fifth season in the works. Plus, Margo Martindale and Cate Blanchett talk about the FX on Hulu miniseries "Mrs. America."Kate Mara discusses playing a predator alongside Nick Robinson in her limited a series "A Teacher," also streaming on FX on Hulu. Comedian Chris Rock talks about stepping into a dramatic role for season four of "Fargo" on FX.On The Red Carpet also explores mockumentary comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows" with Harvey Guillén and ESPN's documentaries "Lance," "Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible" and "Be Water."