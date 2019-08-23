disney

D23 2019 Expo news: 'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's fan event

By Danny Clemens
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Brace yourselves, Disney fans! The company's D23 Expo, billed as the ultimate Disney fan event, is this weekend. If history is any indicator, you can expect the company to drop new trailers, posters and other first looks at the films and television series currently in development and production.

This year, Disney is expected to showcase content from Disney+, its upcoming streaming service that will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. The streamer is currently slated for a November 12 launch and will feature library content from the company's brands as well as exclusive films and television series.

Here's a look at the trailer's we've seen so far:

"One Day at Disney" book, docu-series for Disney+

Disney is pulling back the curtain to tell the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in "One Day at Disney," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."

The "One Day at Disney" docu-series on Disney Plus will shine a light on some of the talented men and women bringing Disney's most beloved stories to life.



The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
