One winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions jackpot

Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California sold the sole winning ticket in Tuesday's $522 million Mega Millions drawing.
Eight tickets hit on the lottery's second prize. There are six that are worth $1 million and two of those were sold in New Jersey and one each were sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota.
Two of the second prize tickets included the megaplier and are worth $3 million. Those were sold in Massachusetts and Texas.
So be sure to check your tickets to see if won anything. Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.
The jackpot has risen to over $522 million.
The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.
The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.
