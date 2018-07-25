MEGA MILLIONS

One winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Megamillions jackpot drawing (WPVI)

Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California sold the sole winning ticket in Tuesday's $522 million Mega Millions drawing.

Eight tickets hit on the lottery's second prize. There are six that are worth $1 million and two of those were sold in New Jersey and one each were sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota.

Two of the second prize tickets included the megaplier and are worth $3 million. Those were sold in Massachusetts and Texas.

So be sure to check your tickets to see if won anything. Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

The jackpot has risen to over $522 million.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.

The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmega millionslottery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Gas station owner where winning Mega Millions ticket sold shares profits with employees
More mega millions
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Wednesday
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought
3 injured following SEPTA bus accident
Man shot in face, dies in West Philly
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
Show More
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
Flooding woes continue across parts of PA
Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
New Jersey puts temporary hold on marijuana cases
More News