Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

BEND, Ore. (WPVI) -- The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world.The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.