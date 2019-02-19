OSCARS

Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

It's officially Oscar week and the whirlwind leading up to movies' biggest night is on.

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
It's officially Oscar week and the whirlwind leading up to movies' biggest night is on.

Hollywood Boulevard buzzed with construction and road closures began as the Dolby Theatre paired up with Toyota for "The Road to Gold."

Dozens of crews set up bleachers, a roof in case of rain and even the red carpet arrived early for the set up. Joe Lewis, a red carpet producer, said there will be a "completely different look" on the red carpet this year. But that's all he would say so as not to spoil the surprise.

Lewis said there will be about 300 to 400 people working by Oscar Sunday to make sure the night is perfect.

Superfan Vivianne Robinson stopped by earlier in the day to show her love for the star-studded show.

Robinson wore patches from dozens of previous Oscar shows and said she'd even received bits of the red carpet to go with her ever-growing ensemble.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapOscarsacademy awardscelebritymovie newsaward shows
OSCARS
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
The most surprising thing about the red carpet
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' Colton brings the final 7 women to his hometown
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
The most surprising thing about the red carpet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police pursuit leads to shooting, injuries in Allentown
Safety Experts Warn of Dangers at Indoor Trampoline Parks
Delaware AG looking into teen's arrest caught on video
AccuWeather Alert: Messy Winter Storm Wednesday
Voorhees officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
Montco teen shot in the face in Rhawnhurst home
Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan weaned off ventilator
Police: 4 masked men hold up 7-Eleven
Show More
NJ, Del., among states suing Trump over emergency declaration
Police seek truck that injured 2 in turnpike accident
Surveillance camera captures sound of South Philly shootout
Piles of garbage fester at Camden apartment complex
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
More News