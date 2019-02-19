Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood

It's officially Oscar week and the whirlwind leading up to movies' biggest night is on.Hollywood Boulevard buzzed with construction and road closures began as the Dolby Theatre paired up with Toyota for "The Road to Gold."Dozens of crews set up bleachers, a roof in case of rain and even the red carpet arrived early for the set up. Joe Lewis, a red carpet producer, said there will be a "completely different look" on the red carpet this year. But that's all he would say so as not to spoil the surprise.Lewis said there will be about 300 to 400 people working by Oscar Sunday to make sure the night is perfect.Superfan Vivianne Robinson stopped by earlier in the day to show her love for the star-studded show.Robinson wore patches from dozens of previous Oscar shows and said she'd even received bits of the red carpet to go with her ever-growing ensemble.