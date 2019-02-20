The Oscars are the Super Bowl for celebrity glam squads, a day when everybody brings their A-game from the red carpet to the winner's podium.
Bruce Grayson runs the makeup department for the Academy Awards, and he's the final person presenters see before they head onstage. He said it usually takes 45 minutes to do each star's makeup, but a touchup can take less than 30 seconds.
When asked for his biggest makeup pro tip, Grayson stuck to the basics: "You want to get the foundation right. To me, foundation is everything. It's the bricks and mortar of makeup."
Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
MORE OSCARS FUN
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch
Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist
OSCARS
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News