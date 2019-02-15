ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big tonight? Vote for your favorite movies, actors and fashion for the 2019 Oscars!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
PA Ballet's Spring Season
4 things to do on the cheap in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 north in Tinicum Township
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Show More
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
2019 THON continues at Penn State
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze
More News