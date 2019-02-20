OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Can't-miss community and culture events in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today
PennDOT limits speed on several highways; some vehicles restricted
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion cleared
Car plunges into pond off of Rte. 1
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar
Live Traffic Conditions on 6abc.com/Traffic
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
SEPTA Regional Rail to operate on Early Exit schedule
Show More
Check School Closings and Delays
Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem
Amtrak modifies Keystone service due to winter storm
More News