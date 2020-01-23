Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!
Oscars 2019 Printable Ballot
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
Oscars 2019 Predictions: Best Picture, Best Actress and more
How to watch the Oscar-nominated movies
See who's presenting at the Oscars
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Oscars 2019: What to know
Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More