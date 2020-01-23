Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!



Oscars 2019 Printable Ballot

The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool



Oscars 2019: How to play the official game

Oscars 2019 Predictions: Best Picture, Best Actress and more

How to watch the Oscar-nominated movies

See who's presenting at the Oscars

It's official: The Oscars won't have a host

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees

Oscars 2019: What to know
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscars
