Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced Monday.

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Here is the full list of nominees announced so far:



Best Picture


"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"

Actor in a Leading Role


Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory"
Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
Jonathan Price in "The Two Popes"

Actress in a Leading Role


Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"
Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger in "Judy"

Directing


Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips for "Joker"
Sam Mendes for "1917"
Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho for "Parasite"

Actress in a Supporting Role


Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"
Scarlet Johanson in "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh in "Little Women"
Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"

Actor in a Supporting Role


Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"
Joe Pecsi in "The Irishman"
Al Pacino in "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Original Score


"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Animated Short Film



"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"

Live Action Short Film


"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"

Costume Design


"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Sound Editing


"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing


"Ad Astra"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Documentary Feature


"American Factory"
"The Cave"
"The Edge of Democracy"
"For Sama"
"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject


"In the Absence"
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

International Feature Film


Poland, "Corpus Christi"
North Macedonia, "Honeyland"
France, "Les Misérables"
Spain, "Pain and Glory"
South Korea, "Parasite"

Animated Feature Film


"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
"I Lost My Body" Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
"Klaus" Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
"Missing Link" Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
"Toy Story 4" Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Original Song


"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"
"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"
"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"
"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Film Editing


"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Parasite"

Makeup and Hairstyling


"Bombshell"
"Joker"
"Judy"
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
"1917"

Production Design


"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"

Visual Effects


"Avengers: Endgame"
"The Irishman"
"The Lion King"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Adapted Screenplay


"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"The Two Popes"

Original Screenplay


"Knives Out"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
