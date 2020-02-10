Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?
Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
You can also tune into:
- "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
Who won the top prizes?
Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Pitt called the win "incredible."
What were the other notable wins of the night?
Parasite won its first Oscar for Best Writer. The nomination was its 3rd for the film this year.
What were the night's big fashion moments?
Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design dazzling in gold feathers. Lauren Dern shined in pink as she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.
Which movies were nominated?
Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."
"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.
A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.
