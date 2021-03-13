2021 Oscars: 'Mank' leads nominations with 10 nods | Full list of nominees

Full list of nominees:

LOS ANGELES -- David Fincher's "Mank" has led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women -- Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell -- were nominated for best director.Eight films were nominated for best picture. "Mank" was joined by Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," Zhao's "Nomadland," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Sound of Metal," "Minari" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas announced the nominees in a two-part live presentation Monday morning.The Academy took a few extraordinary steps last year in acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, moving its ceremony back two months -- from Feb. 28 to April 25 -- expanding the eligibility window, and temporarily removing requirements that a movie must play in theaters to be considered."The Father""Judas and the Black Messiah""Mank""Minari""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7"Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round"David Fincher for "Mank"Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari"Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland"Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman"Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman"Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"Gary Oldman in "Mank"Steven Yeun in "Minari"Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman, "The Father"Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari.""Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""The Father""Nomadland""One Night in Miami""The White Tiger""Judas and the Black Messiah""Minari""Promising Young Woman""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Judas and the Black Messiah""Mank""News of the World""Nomadland""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Onward""Over the Moon""A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon""Soul""Wolfwalkers""Collective""Crip Camp""The Mole Agent""My Octopus Teacher""Time""Da 5 Bloods""Mank""Minari""News of the World""Soul""Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)"Io S (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)"Burrow""Genius Loci""If Anything Happens I Love You""Opera""Yes-People""Feeling Through""The Letter Room""The Present""Two Distant Strangers""White Eye""Colette""A Concerto Is a Conversation""Do Not Split""Hunger Ward""A Love Song for Latasha""The Father""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Greyhound""Mank""News of the World""Soul""Sound of Metal""Another Round," Denmark"Better Days," Hong Kong"Collective," Romania"The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia"Quo Vadis, Aida?," Bosnia and Herzegovina"Emma""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Mank""Mulan""Pinocchio""Emma""Hillbilly Elegy""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Mank""Pinocchio""The Father""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Mank""News of the World""Tenet""Love and Monsters""The Midnight Sky""Mulan""The One and Only Ivan""Tenet"